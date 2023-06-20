Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns defensive linemen of all-time
Who are the best defensive linemen to ever suit up for the Cleveland Browns all-time?
By Randy Gurzi
7. Bob Gain, DT (1952-1964)
Notable stats in Cleveland: 7-time Second-Team All-Pro, 5-time Pro Bowler, 3-time NFL Champion
For those who like to talk about old-school football as if the players were somehow tougher than today's age, they must have been glossing over the measurements. Take Bob Gain for instance. The former offensive and defensive lineman was the No. 5 overall pick in the 1951 NFL Draft. He then went on to play for the Browns for 12 seasons.
Keep in mind that he played both lines of scrimmage and made the Pro Bowl five times and was a Second-Team All-Pro seven times. Now, think about this — he was just 256 pounds. Sure, that's fine for a defensive end today but Gain played offensive tackle as well as defensive tackle. Imagine a 256-pound left tackle trying to stop Myles Garrett — it's not happening.
As for Gain, he was born in Akron before joining his hometown team where he ended up becoming a fixture on their defensive line. He helped lead them to six Eastern Conference titles as well as three NFL Championships.
Interestingly enough, he spent two seasons away from Cleveland. The first was in 1951 when they drafted him out of Kentucky but he ended up in the CFL for one season. After playing for the Ottawa Rough Riders, he headed back home.
Then in 1953, he served in the Korean War as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Air Force.