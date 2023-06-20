Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns defensive linemen of all-time
Who are the best defensive linemen to ever suit up for the Cleveland Browns all-time?
By Randy Gurzi
5. Walter Johnson, DT (1965-1976)
5Notable stats in Cleveland: 3 time Pro Bowler, 11 career fumble recoveries, 2 defensive TDs, 66 career stats (*unofficial stat)
A two-sport star, Walter Johnson was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft in 1965. He then played for the Browns for the next 12 seasons before spending one year with the Cincinnati Bengals.
In addition to his time on the gridiron, Johnson was a talented wrestler as well. He began that career in 1968 and once wrestled another NFL player, linebacker Ron Pritchard. He wrestled in Detroit and Japan and continued in this profession until 1984.
As for his time in the NFL, he was a little late to be a part of the Browns title runs but he still had a lot of individual success. That included three Pro Bowl appearances (from 1967 through 1969) and one appointment to the Second-Team All-Pro in 1968.
Like many others on this list, his stats aren't official but he had 66 sacks in 12 seasons to go along with his 11 fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
Johnson passed his athleticism onto future generations as well, His grandson, Josh Johnson, was a football player at Iowa Central and Hampton. He had another grandson, named Isiah, who played basketball collegiately at Akron.