Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns defensive linemen of all-time
Who are the best defensive linemen to ever suit up for the Cleveland Browns all-time?
By Randy Gurzi
4. Jerry Sherk, DT (1970-1981)
Notable stats in Cleveland: 70.5 sacks (*unofficial stat), 10 fumble recoveries, 4-time Pro Bowler, First-Team All-Pro (1976), NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1976)
Part of the Kardiac Kids, Jerry Sherk was with the Browns from 1970 through 1981. He was there when they had their sensational comeback wins during 1979 and 1980 and even had to watch as Brian Sipe threw away their best shot at a Super Bowl during the infamous "Red Right 88."
Despite never winning it all, Sherk was as productive as anyone on the field. Pro Football Reference gives him credit for 70.5 sacks, including four seasons with double digits. He made four Pro Bowls and was even awarded the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1976.
Back in 2011, Sherk was ranked 35th all-time in team history by Samantha Bunten of Bleacher Report, who said he was even considered by some the best lineman in franchise history.
"DT Jerry Sherk spent his entire 14-year career with the Browns from 1970-1981. In that time, Sherk had 69.5 sacks and 10 fumble recoveries and is thought of by many as one of the greatest Browns linemen of all time."- Bunten, Bleacher Report
He doesn't finish first overall on our list but he's still one of the best defenders to ever suit up for the Browns.