Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns quarterbacks of all-time

October 31, 1999: Tim Couch hits Kevin Johnson for a 58-yd Hail Mary TD to give the previously 0-7 Cleveland Browns (in their 1st season back since losing the team to Baltimore after ‘95 season) a 21-16 win in New Orleans.



It was the franchise's first victory in 1,409 days.