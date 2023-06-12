Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns quarterbacks of all-time
By Randy Gurzi
5. Bill Nelson, 1968-1972
Regular season record: 34-16-1
Playoff Record: 2-3
Pro Bowl Selections: 1 (1969)
No. 7 All-Time Browns passing yardage: 9,725
In a rare trade where everyone wins, the Cleveland Browns sent Dick Shiner and defensive tackle Frank Parker to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1968 and in exchange, they landed defensive back Jim Bradshaw and quarterback Bill Nelson.
Both quarterbacks were able to start for their new clubs as the change of scenery was a blessing for each. Nelson, who was 6-15-2 in spot duty during his five years in Pittsburgh, won more games than this in his first year with the Browns. He led them to a 9-2 record in his 11 starts during the 1968 campaign and then went 10-3-1 while making the Pro Bowl in 1969.
By 1972 he was replaced by Mike Phipps and ended up retiring following the season. Despite spending just five years in Cleveland, he came in seventh all-time with 9,725 yards passing and had a 71-to-71 touchdown-to-interception ratio (that put him sixth in team history for passing touchdowns). What mattered most, however, was the success he had as a starter.
Nelson never led the Browns to another title but he kept them in contention each year and was 34-16-1 overall.