Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns quarterbacks of all-time
By Randy Gurzi
3. Brian Sipe, 1974-1983
Regular season record: 57-55
Playoff Record: 0-1
Pro Bowl Selections: 1 (1980)
All-Pro Selections: First-Team 1980
NFL MVP: 1980
No. 1 All-Time Browns passing yardage: 23,713
Despite their long and storied NFL history, the Browns have never been able to win the Super Bowl. They did win a lot of titles in the 1940s through the 1960s but since the merger of the NFL and AFL, they're one of the few teams to have never even made it to the title game.
The closest they came was during the 1980 campaign which was the second year of the Kardiac Kids impressive run. Led by quarterback Brian Sipe, the Browns had eight comeback wins and 11 game-winning drives in either the fourth quarter or overtime in 1979 and 1980.
While they missed the playoffs in 1979, they made it the following year after an 11-5 campaign. Sipe was on fire that season, throwing for 4,132 yards and 30 touchdown passes. To this day, that's the most yardage a Cleveland quarterback has thrown in a single season. He also remains their most recent MVP winner, securing the award for his work during that campaign.
Unfortunately, Sipe and the Browns were unable to get it done in the playoffs. The infamous "Red Right 88" play, which resulted in a game-deciding interception from Sipe ended their year as they had to watch the Oakland Raiders go on to win it all. Perhaps if they hold onto the ball and win by a field goal, it's the Browns who would be crowned champions that year.
Even with the frustrating loss, Sipe is still No. 1 all-time in yardage and No. 2 in touchdowns for the Browns. He might not have won it all but he's still one of the best to ever wear the orange and brown.