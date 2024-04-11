Regrading the Browns 2023 NFL Draft: Andrew Berry struggled in Round 3
Round 3 was not kind to the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Picks No. 98 and 74
Round 3: Siaki Ika, DT
Heading into the last offseason, there is no doubt that defensive tackle was the biggest need. Not only did Berry bring in multiple veterans including Dalvin Tomlinson, but he also took a big man early in the draft.
Ika is a massive body who had a lot of success at Baylor, but also had some red flags. For his size, he grades as athletic, but you must remember that he is 335 pounds. And while we saw a little bit of Ika during the preseason, he was only active a few weeks and only played meaningful snaps vs. the Bengals in Week 18 which was a meaningless game.
Again, it’s too soon to call Ika a bust, but without a first or second-round pick (Elijah Moore Trade), it was a bummer to see Berry draft someone who wasn’t even active on most Sundays. Let’s hope the development curve is big this offseason.
Round 3: Cedric Tillman, WR
I have only seen one panic move from Berry during his tenure with the Cleveland Browns, but when Jalin Hyatt went at pick No. 73, he panicked and drafted his teammate, Cedric Tillman.
Tillman put up big numbers in 2021 with more than 1,000 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns but missed half of the 2022 college season with an ankle injury. Tillman certainly has the tools to be a capable NFL wide receiver, but it always felt like a stretch with that pick.
Now that the Browns have Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Moore on the roster, it’s going to be tough sledding for Tillman to even see the field unless there is an injury. There's still time for him to develop, but based on last year's production my hopes aren’t high.