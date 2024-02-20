Schedule rumor: Browns could face Eagles in Brazil to kick off 2024 campaign
The Cleveland Browns could be headed to Brazil in Week 1 to face the Eagles
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have always been a big draw which is why their lack of appearances in prime time games remains a mystery. Blessed with a storied history full of star players and Hall of Famers, the Browns have fans all over the world and if you want to see just how many followers they have, just look for the nearest 'Browns Backers' bar. It's probably closer to you than you realize.
Perhaps the NFL is realizing this since there's a rumor that they're going to be kicking off the 2024 season with an international game in Week 1. Peter King of Pro Football Talk says he's "feeling good" about the first game of the season Cleveland being in São Paulo, Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The NFL is reportedly ready to send a couple of winning teams to a different country and both the Browns and Eagles had 11 wins in 2023 while making a trip to the postseason. Considering they sent the Patriots and Colts to Germany and the Falcons and Jaguars to London, it's probably a good idea to start this year's international series off with two winners.
For Cleveland, it would count as a road game since the Eagles have been designated as a home team in Brazil. That's a win for the Browns since the neutral site takes away the home field advantage Philly would have. And since Cleveland has a stronger following outside of their market, this could be a game where we see more orange and brown in the crowd than any other color.