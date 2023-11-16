Steelers vs. Browns best anytime touchdown scorer picks (David Njoku will thrive)
The Cleveland Browns received bad news this week when it was announced that Deshaun Watson will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.
As unfortunate as that is, the season goes on and they're still set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a pivotal AFC North matchup in Week 11. In this article, I'm going to break down three players I'm going to bet on to score this weekend.
Best Anytime TD Bets for Steelers vs. Browns
- Jerome Ford Anytime TD (+183)
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson Anytime TD (+500)
Jerome Ford Anytime TD (+183)
With Deshaun Watson out, you can imagine the Browns sticking to running the ball in this game, which isn't a bad strategy considering the Steelers rank 26th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.5 yards per rush.
Jerome Ford has become the primary running back for this team, playing 64% of offensive snaps in each of the last two games while carrying the ball a combined 37 times in those two contests. That makes him a great bet to find the end zone at +163 odds.
David Njoku Anytime TD (+380)
David Njoku is second on the Browns in receptions (38) and receiving yards (377) and he's tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns with two. We know that young quarterbacks like to rely on their tight ends as a security blanket, so with DTR under center, Njoku could serve as the top option in the passing game this week.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Anytime TD (+500)
Young quarterbacks tend to do two things. One is target their tight ends since they're big targets in the middle of the field, and the second thing is take off with their legs when they get close to the goalline. The field shrinks in the red zone and many times their instinct is to try to avoid throwing an interception by taking off with their legs. That means DTR is a great longshot option to score a touchdown himself on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
