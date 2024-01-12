Texans vs. Browns best NFL prop bets for Wild Card Weekend (Bet on Amari Cooper)
Breaking down the best player prop bets to wager on for NFL Wild Card action between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.
The Cleveland Browns the road to take on the Houston Texans in the first game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
The Browns are one of the best stories in the NFL, calling up Joe Flacco to lead them to a 4-1 record down the stretch and locking up the No. 5 seed. Will the Cinderella story continues in the postseason?
In this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite player props for Saturday's AFC showdown.
Texans vs. Browns prop bets
- Joe Flacco OVER 271.5 passing yards
- Amari Cooper OVER 5.5 receptions
- CJ Stroud UNDER 247.5 passing yards
Joe Flacco OVER 271.5 passing yards
Joe Flacco has averaged 323.2 passing yards per game in his five starts with the Cleveland Browns, including throwing for 368 yards against the Texans on Christmas Eve. There's no reason to not think he won't once again have a big game against this Texans defense.
Houston has allowed 7.0 yards per pass attempt this season, which ranked 27th in the NFL.
Amari Cooper OVER 5.5 receptions
Amari Cooper set a franchise record with 265 receiving yards when the Browns played the Texans a couple of weeks ago, so we can feel comfortable taking the OVER in any and all Cooper props on Saturday.
Not only did he have 265 receiving yards, but he hauled in 11-of-15 targets. Even if Cooper doesn't have the yards this game, you can be confident the Browns are going to target him early and often so I'll take the OVER 5.5 on his receptions at plus-money.
CJ Stroud UNDER 247.5 passing yards
CJ Stroud didn't play in the previous meeting between these two teams, but he will this time around. He has to face one of the toughest challenges of his rookie season as the Browns have allowed the second fewest yards per pass attempt on the year at 5.2.
The Texans will need to rely on their running game and their short passing game which is going to effect Stroud's passing numbers. I'll take the UNDER on his passing yards total of 247.5.
