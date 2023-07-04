Top 10 greatest players of all-time in Cleveland Browns history
- Jim Brown is forever
- Leroy Kelly was all about dominance
- Joe Thomas proved o-linemen can achieve greatness
6. Leroy Kelly, RB
Yet another of the Browns' many Hall of Famers, Leroy Kelly was a dominant running back, especially in the mid-late 1960s. He was selected to six Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams, and he was named to the 1960s All-Decade team.
Kelly's career started off as a backup to the legendary Jim Brown, and his career ended up finishing second only to Brown on the Browns' all-time rushing list.
For the time being, Kelly sits just behind Jim Brown with 7,274 career rushing yards and 72 rushing touchdowns. It won't be long before he's overtaken in the rushing yards category by Nick Chubb, but Kelly did his part to etch his place in Browns' history as one of the team's best players.
5. Nick Chubb, RB
It might seem a bit premature to be talking about Nick Chubb as one of the five best players in Browns history, but heed the words of Andy Bernard in the Emmy-winning TV show The Office:
I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them.
The Browns and Browns fans are in the "good old days" with Nick Chubb. He will be remembered as one of the best players in franchise history and rightfully so. For the last handful of years, every NFL team going up against the Browns has known exactly what Cleveland's game plan is offensively (give the ball to Chubb) and he's been unstoppable anyway. His 5.2 yards per carry average over the course of his career so far is second-best in NFL history behind Jamaal Charles and tied with fellow Browns legend Jim Brown.
He's already been selected to four straight Pro Bowls and was just named second-team All-Pro in 2022. Since he came into the league in 2018, Chubb averages an astounding 1,662 yards from scrimmage per 17 games. This guy is as automatic as it gets.
The last remaining question for him is this -- how high will he ultimately land on this list?