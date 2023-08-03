Top 10 Most Important Players On the Browns Roster for 2023
• Kickers are always important
• The Browns have the best RB in the NFL
• Without a QB, there's no chance
8. Dalvin Tomlinson, DT
The Browns passing defense is one of the best in the league giving up only 198.6 yards per game last season which ranks fifth in the NFL. On a team that ranked 25th in yards and yards per carry, and 30th in rushing touchdowns given up last year, Cleveland's rushing defense has been lackluster, to say the least. This makes the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson huge in terms of not only rushing defense but passing as well.
Something this Browns defense has been missing is a huge upfront presence that is able to stuff interior runs and push the pocket on passing plays. Going back to last season it seemed as though any team with a half-decent running back could run at will against the defense. What makes Tomlinson so important to this team is his presence in the middle.
If Tomlinson is able to provide the run-stuffing ability, the Browns will not only be ranked as one of the best pass-defensive teams but a top defense in the league. Having a top-ranked defense is going to help you win those bad-weather games later in the year, and a must-have if you want to beat the top teams in the AFC