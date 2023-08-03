Top 10 Most Important Players On the Browns Roster for 2023
• Kickers are always important
• The Browns have the best RB in the NFL
• Without a QB, there's no chance
6. Anthony Walker/ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
I decided to put both Anthony Walker and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah here because I believe they will both have a similar impact and that they will be the top two linebackers on the roster this upcoming season.
A big theme that you may see concerning the Browns defense is their linebacker corps. The problem is they both missed significant time last year. However Walker was one of the top-ranked linebackers before he went down last season, and JOK is still very young and provides a lot of upside.
They are now going to be in a defense more suited to them with Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator, so we may finally see the JOK we have been waiting for. As mentioned before the Browns are a bottom-tier run defense. A linebacker's first goal is to stop the run, and in a Jim Schwartz defense, their job is going to be to clean up anything that makes it past the line of scrimmage.
This is why I believe they are some of the most important players on the Browns 2023 roster. We can be one of the top-ranked pass defenses, but if our linebacker play is second-rate then similar to last season they will lose games we should win because of an inability to stop the run.