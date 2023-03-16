Top 3 remaining needs for Cleveland Browns after first wave of free agency
Cleveland Browns need No. 1: Wide Receiver
Available Options in free agency
Adam Thielen
D.J. Chark
Parris Campbell
Darius Slayton
Mecole Hardman
Richie James
Potential trade targets
Elijah Moore, New York Jets
Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
With several defensive players added, the top need remaining for Cleveland after the first big wave of free agency is at wide receiver. They do have the good fortune of having two very capable options in Amari Cooper (78 receptions, 1,160 yards, 9 touchdowns) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (61 receptions, 839 yards, 3 touchdowns) but beyond that, there was a lot to be desired.
What the Browns lacked most was someone who could truly stretch the field. They hoped Anthony Schwartz could do that but he's been a disappointment thus far. If they wanted to replace him with another deep threat, Mecole Hardman or Darius Slayton could be options in free agency. They could also look at Richie James, who has incredible speed and can play in the slot.
Another option in the slot would be Parris Campbell, a former Ohio State star. They could also look to Adam Thielen as another versatile receiver who could move all over the field — as Cooper can — but he won't add much speed at this point in his career.
Of course, trades are on the table as well. The Browns are rumored to be interested in Jerry Jeudy but they could also make a play for Elijah Mitchell. DeAndre Hopkins is there as well and he has experience with Deshaun Watson but that one feels like the longest of long shots.