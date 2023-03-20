Top 4 wide receivers Browns should target in NFL Draft following free agency moves
Browns WR draft target No. 3: Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
Much has been made about Tyler Scott wanting to play for the Browns. He also excited Cleveland fans when he said he modeled his game after Amari Cooper. But if we're being real, none of that matters.
For example, Dre'Mont Jones wanted to play for the Browns but signed with Seattle. And Antonio Callaway not only said he modeled his game after Antonio Brown, but he even worked out with him — yet still had to go the XFL route before long.
Players point out their favorite teams constantly, and it means nothing. Myles Garrett said before the draft he wanted to play for Dallas, even begging Jerry Jones to trade for him yet he's been all-in since landing in Cleveland. Micah Parsons was a lifelong Philly fan but now plays for their biggest rival and actively recruits players to the Cowboys.
With all that being said, Scott is a great fit for the Browns due to his actual game — and not some statement in a press conference that means nothing.
Scott is an ascending talent who had 54 receptions for 899 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He averaged 16.6 yards per catch that season and 16.5 overall in three years. He's not the biggest receiver at 5-foot-10 and 177 pounds but he hits home runs constantly with 10 touchdowns of 30-plus yards.
He can line up in the slot and on the outside and putting him on the same field as Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones will lead to some favorable matchups. And he has the talent to take full advantage.