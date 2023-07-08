Top 5 AFC North TEs ranked in 2023: Where does the Browns tandem stand?
Are both David Njoku and Jordan Akins able to crack the top 5 at the tight end position in the division for the Cleveland Browns?
Wildcard: Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers
Speaking of wildcards, 2023 NFL Draft pick Darnell Washington fits the bill perfectly. The man is built like an offensive tackle (and blocks like one, at times), runs with the ball like Derrick Henry, and makes catches reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr. It's hard to say what sort of role Washington will have with Pittsburgh as a rookie in 2023, but I would guess they find a way to get him involved and he will impact quite a few games.
Honorable Mentions:
Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens
Isaiah Likely was a highly-touted prospect out of Coastal Carolina coming out of the 2022 NFL Draft who showed some promise in his rookie year. Some thought he would carve out even more of a role in the Baltimore offense, even as a rookie, but Likely still managed to make an impact in fairly limited playing time.
He posted 36 catches for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns as a rookie, and though the Ravens may deploy more wide receivers moving forward given their offseason additions, they will surely run their fair share of 12 personnel and Likely will have a chance to make his presence known. Also, although it wasn't necessarily viewed as a strength of his coming out of college, Likely graded as the No. 1 rated run-blocking tight end in 2022, according to PFF.
Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns
While many Cleveland Browns fans have been disappointed with the production they have gotten from 2020 fourth-round pick and John Mackie Award winner, Harrison Bryant, he really hasn't been horrible since coming into the league.
No, he hasn't turned into a bonafide, starting-caliber tight end, but when his number is called he is capable of making plays. In his three years to this point, Bryant has totaled 76 catches for 710 yards and 7 touchdowns. He isn't overly effective as a blocker, so he has some work to do if he wants to crack this list, or even make the Browns 2023 roster.