Top 5 Browns games in 2023: Beating the best the league has to offer
A successful campaign left Browns fans hungry for more heading into 2024
3. Week 1: Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals, 24-3
Though it seems like lifetimes ago, the feeling lefter after the resounding victory over the Bengals to start the season still reamains.
Playing in slippery weather conditions due to rain, the Browns were more physical than their opponents on both sides of the ball. On offense, the running game would not be denied. Nick Chubb had a Nick Chubb type of day, rushing for 106 yards on 18 attempts, and Deshaun Watson added 45 yards and a rushing touchdown to boot.
It also was a coming out party of sorts for the Browns defense, as they held Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow to a minuscule 82 yards on 14-of-31passing. Myles Garrett made a home in the Cincinnati backfield and managed to essentially seal the game with a fourth-down sack of Burrow that landed 13 yards behind the line of scrimmage, giving the offense the ball with just over 10 minutes left in the game.
After the Browns took over on the Cincinnati 18 yard line and scored the game's final touchdown three plays later, the Bengals conceded, and Joe Burrow stayed on the sideline for the rest of the game. Watson and the Browns had earned what was thought to be a statement victory against the defending AFC North champions.