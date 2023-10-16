Updated AFC North Power Rankings: Browns remain contenders after knocking off 49ers
• AFC North Power Rankings remain tight
• Ravens win overseas
• Browns knock off one of the unbeaten teams
By Randy Gurzi
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
The hardest team to figure out in the AFC North right now is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're 3-2 and have two wins in the division. They knocked off the Browns 26-22 in Week 2 and then had a surprising 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. They then headed into the bye week and will face the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.
Including that game, the Steelers will have four games in a row outside of the division, which will be telling for them. Pittsburgh is just 1-2 in such games with lopsided losses to the San Francisco 49ers (30-7) and Houston Texans (30-6). They did beat the Raiders 23-18 but they're not exactly a feared team right now.
Having said all that, the Steelers aren't a team to take lightly. They're well-coached and they've continued to prove that if the score remains close, they can find a way to pull off a victory. It might be ugly most of the time but ugly wins count the same as pretty ones.
Even with that being the case, this feels like a team that's been luckier than they are good. Perhaps they'll prove that incorrect and this next stretch can allow them to do that.