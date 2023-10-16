Updated AFC North Power Rankings: Browns remain contenders after knocking off 49ers
• AFC North Power Rankings remain tight
• Ravens win overseas
• Browns knock off one of the unbeaten teams
By Randy Gurzi
1. Baltimore Ravens
Sometimes it's hard to figure out how the Baltimore Ravens continue to be one of the top teams in the NFL. Their roster isn't exactly frightening and despite being an NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson has been careless with the ball at times this season.
He threw his third pick on the season against the Titans and has seven fumbles as well. They also don't really have elite wideouts, even with Odell Beckham, Jr. on board.
They do have a great tight end, however, in Mark Andrews who continues to play well. They also feel good about rookie wideout Zay Flowers and clearly, it's working. They just improved to 4-2 with an eight-point win overseas and the Browns saw how quickly they can break a game open when they have an advantage — which is what happened when they faced Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 4 and won 28-3 over Cleveland.
Entering Week 7, they're also 2-1 in the division with their only loss coming against the Steelers.
They have quite the test coming up next week with the Detroit Lions coming to town. Dan Campbell has his team playing well and they'd surely like to make a statement against a team with the clout Baltimore has.