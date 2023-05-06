Way-too-early Cleveland Browns 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Browns Round 6 pick: Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
The Browns really went all-in on fixing their defensive line with the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson, Trysten Hill, and Maurice Hurst in free agency. Then in the 2023 NFL Draft, they took Siaki Ika in Round 3.
Of those players, only Ika and Tomlinson will be under contract in 2024. Cleveland will also have a decision to make on Jordan Elliott, who will be a free agent as well.
Clearly, they'll need to keep adding depth and while free-agency will be an option once again, adding a late-round pick to the mix is never a bad idea. Here, they go with Nazir Stackhouse from Georgia, adding a 6-foot-3, 320-pounder with upside.
Browns Round 7 pick: Isaiah Neyor, WR, Texas
A torn ACL ended Isaiah Neyor's first season with Texas but while at Wyoming, he showed flashes. He had 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's now set for a redshirt senior campaign and while he might be a bit older than Cleveland typically prefers, he's well worth a seventh-round flier.
Browns Round 7 pick: Julian Pearl, OT, Illinois
Jedrick Wills had his fifth-year option picked up by the Browns and they believe in him as their starting left tackle going forward. They do have a couple of younger players they can groom, should that change, with James Hudson and Dawan Jones.
Neither feels like a great long-term blindside protector, so more darts are thrown at the board here with Julian Pearl from Illinois being added with their final pick in Round 7.