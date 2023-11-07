Week 10 Stock Report: Several Browns soaring after huge win
• Deshaun Watson gets hot at the right time
• Big Thanos is a Big Playmaker
• Browns have a new return man
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stock Up: James Proche, Returner/Receiver
When Cleveland added James Proche, it didn't really make a lot of noise. A former sixth-round pick out of SMU, Proche spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and while he had 202 yards receiving in 2021, he didn't do much while with the Browns AFC North rival.
On Sunday, however, he made an impression in his Cleveland debut.
Proche was the punt returner for the Browns and it was a bit of a shock at first since he was wearing No. 11, which had been worn by Donovan Peoples-Jones for the past four years. He fair caught his first chance at a return and followed that up with five yards on the next. Then late in the first quarter, he made some waves with a 17-yard run back.
He added a 12 and 10-yard return as well, finishing the game with 55 yards on six returns — but it could have been even better. Proche also ran a 20-yard return and a 16-yarder which were both called back due to penalties.
Had those counted, he would have had 91 yards on returns. Proche was incredibly quick with the ball in his hands and his addition could wind up providing a huge — and much-needed — spark.
Browns Stock Down: Jerome Ford, Running Back
When it comes to his work as a receiver, Jerome Ford continues to rise to the occasion. He had 33 yards on Sunday with a long of 17 and now has 139 yards through the air. On the ground, he's also doing well overall with 425 yards on 107 attempts.
However, Week 9 was one of his worst performances of the year when it came to running the ball. Ford finished with 20 attempts but had just 44 yards — for an average of 2.2 yards per attempt. This isn't to say he should be replaced but if the browns are going to beat Baltimore, they need more from him on the ground.