What time will the Cleveland Browns be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Cleveland Browns don't own a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning that Browns fans don't have to tune into Night 1 of the draft if they don't want to. The first time that the Browns will be on the clock in this year's draft is in the second round and they currently own the 54th pick.
While the Browns could trade into the first round, as of this writing, they're not set to make a pick until the second night of the draft. For fans who don't want to sit through the first 20+ picks of Round 2, what time should they plan to tune in to see Cleveland make its first selection of the draft?
The second night of the draft kicks off at 7:00 PM EST and begins with the 33rd pick. This means that 20 picks will happen between the first pick of the night and when the Browns are on the clock for the first time in the 2024 draft.
Every team has seven minutes to make their pick in the second round but, of course, not every team will use up all of that time. Doing the math paired with a little bit of research from past drafts means that Browns fans can probably plan to tune in around 8:40 PM EST.
In the 2023 draft, the Chargers held the 54th overall pick and the Bears held the 53rd pick. The Bears social media team posted about selecting Gervon Dexter 53rd overall at 8:39 PM EST, meaning that if the Browns used their allotted seven minutes, the latest they'd make their pick would at 8:46 PM EST.
It's worth noting that this is just an estimate of when the Browns will make their first selection in the 2024 draft but if this year's draft goes similiarly to last year, this is when we can expect Cleveland to be on the clock.