Potential Myles Garrett replacement is reportedly set to be cut

In all likelihood, the Cleveland Browns will have a Myles Garrett-sized hole on their defensive front to fill, and adequately completing that task will not be easy. Garrett is one of the best players in the sport and can affect plays like few others, but a possible solution to their problem has just been identified, and it is someone that a large portion of Browns fans have rooted for previously.

It has been reported that Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa will likely be cut, making him a free agent. This gives the Browns an opportunity to bring someone in who can help mitigate the loss of Garrett while generating some much-needed goodwill among the fanbase.

Granted, most would prefer that the Browns would not be in a situation where they are essentially being forced to trade the best pass rusher in franchise history, but there is not much they can do about that at this present juncture. The damage has been done, and it's irreparable.

Cleveland's front office will have to do something to make up for the impending and inevitable loss of Garrett and his production, and Bosa should be more than capable of doing exactly that.

Bosa is a solid defender to pursue in free agency

Now, it must be stated that Bosa is not at the same level as Garrett, and the difference in impact would be felt if he were to end up in Cleveland.

Bosa is a five-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year. But, that pales in comparison to Garrett's four first-team All-Pro selections, 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, and Top-10 MVP finish in 2023, not to mention he has two more Pro Bowl selections than Bosa. To put it simply, Bosa is a very good player, but Garrett is great, and there is a difference.

There is one major concern when it comes to Bosa: availability. The former Ohio State Buckeye is no stranger to injuries and has been limited to just 28 games over the past three seasons. In seasons that Bosa has started 11 or more games, he has recorded at least 10.5 sacks in each, but when he has started 10 or fewer, he has failed to register to reach eight sacks.

Read more: Why Myles Garrett has more leverage than most people realize

While this may scare some teams off from wanting his services, it may not impact a potential pursuit from Cleveland.

In the past, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has shown a desire to bring in players who have not lived up to their draft status, dealt with injuries, or both, most notably Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley. Bosa is clearly more accomplished than those two and would be capable of providing a level of production that is far beyond their skill levels.

The main obstacle in any potential pursuit of Bosa would be the state of the Browns and where they are on their competitive timeline. Bosa may prefer to follow Garrett's thought process and catch on with a team that has a Super Bowl within their sights, rather than coming to Cleveland, which is a few years away from being a few years away.

But, if Bosa were to consider all teams and not just those who have a potential championship within their sights, the Browns should make a heavy push to acquire his services.

More Browns news and analysis