Resurfaced Deion Sanders tweet instantly makes Browns' Shedeur pick awkward

For a while now, the Cleveland Browns have been in what some fans call "quarterback purgatory."

If only they were able to know then what they know now about Baker Mayfield, but that's a topic for another day.

As the 2025 NFL Draft unfolded, there was one particular quarterback prospect who garnered more attention than all the others, and come Day 3, he was shockingly still on the board.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders was in the middle of an all-time draft slide and, in the fifth round, the Browns decided to bring that to a halt. The Browns did, indeed, select Shedeur Sanders with the 144th overall pick.

Of course, the moment had to be made awkward by fans digging up an old tweet, though.

Deion Sanders' old tweet makes the Browns selecting Shedeur Sanders a bit sour

Back in March of 2018, Coach Prime sent off a tweet which read:

"I love what the have done this offseason but if im a young QB ain't no way im going to Cleveland. I would pull a ELI MANNING If possible."

Now, that was seven years ago. And, while the Browns are a different team now, some of the tone remains the same. It isn't ludicrous to imagine why a quarterback might not want to come to Cleveland. Turning the narrative is a tall task.

But, it's a task that requires the utmost confidence, and that's something [Shedeur] Sanders is not short on. So, while the tweet might still play, let's use an old adage here: that was then, this is now.

You cannot argue the value the Browns are getting with Sanders this late in the draft. It would have been unthinkable for someone to predict he'd slide to the fifth round, but here we are. Sanders joins a quarterback room that, to no one's surprise, still needed work.

Now, he has a chance to rewrite his story, in a way, after being humbled in such dramatic fashion.

Browns fans will be on the edge of their seats, from this day forward, to see how this story unfolds.