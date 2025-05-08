Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide was so brutal one Colorado fan took legal action

The Cleveland Browns eventually stopped the Shedeur Sanders slide in the draft, taking him with the 144th pick of the draft. Sanders went from being projected as a first-round pick to plummeting all the way to the fifth round in a slide unlike any NFL fans had seen before.

The Browns scooped him up in round five, adding him to a quarterback room that already consisted of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson, and after drafting Dillon Gabriel in the third round. It's quite the collection of talent in the Browns' quarterback room, that's for sure.

No one expected Sanders to fall as far as he did, and while a large majority of NFL fans couldn't help but laugh at the situation, one Colorado Buffaloes fan was doing anything but. According to the RedditCFB account on X, "An anonymous Colorado fan identifying himself as John Doe is suing the NFL for $100M due to the emotional distress caused by Shedeur Sanders dropping to the 5th round of the Draft."

Well, that's certainly one way to handle the former quarterback of your favorite college football team tumbling down the draft boards. I can't say it's how I'd choose to handle myself in that situation but hey, to each their own, I guess.

The Colorado fan clearly was disturbed by Sanders falling down to the fifth round when he had previously been projected as a first-round pick and wants to do something about it. The chances of him winning this case and being awarded that $100 million feel slim, but crazier things have happened, I suppose.

Sanders was an excellent quarterback at Colorado despite not having a good offensive line or a run game to help him, so it's no surprise that Buffs fans would be defensive of him. Let's just hope we can all matter to someone as much as Sanders clearly matters to this unnamed individual.