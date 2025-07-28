Shedeur Sanders had no idea Deion was battling cancer (until now)

NFL legend, and current Colorado Football coach, Deion Sanders revealed on Monday he recently had a battle with cancer. The Hall of Famer held a press conference with his medical team, where it was revealed they found a cancerous tumor on his bladder back in the spring. Sanders then underwent a surgery in May to remove the bladder, and his doctor announced he is officially cured from the cancer.

This news was announced to the world Monday afternoon, and that’s also when his son, and Cleveland Browns quarterback, Shedeur Sanders found out as well. The elder Sanders, who received the diagnosis prior to the NFL Draft, admitted that he kept his two younger sons Shedeur and Shilo (Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety) out of the loop, because he wanted them to focus on their NFL dreams and not to be worried about their father.

Coach Prime on not telling Shedeur and Shilo that he had bladder cancer :



“My sons to this day don’t know what transpired…I wanted them to focus on making the team and not focus on dad” ❤️pic.twitter.com/9V1a67qLyc — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) July 28, 2025

Deion Sanders explains why he hid cancer battle from Shedeur Sanders

Sanders, who will return to Colorado’s sideline this season, shared the news with his other three children, but wanted Shedeur and Shilo to be locked in on making their first NFL teams. While it was public knowledge that Sanders had been dealing with a health issue, the specific details weren’t known until Monday.

Shedeur was asked about reports on Deion’s health back in June during minicamp, and he expressed that he didn’t know what was going on and that his focus was on being a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. Many just assumed this was a savvy deflection by the rookie, but it turns out he actually didn’t know.

Fortunately, his father is now cancer free, and has resumed his role as the head coach of the Colorado Buffs. The younger Sanders has also been focused on the Cleveland quarterback competition, just as his father wished, and Shedeur is looking to build on a promising first week of training camp.

