Shedeur Sanders had a reaction to Browns drafting him that fans can't help but love

The slide finally came to a screeching halt. In the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns finally took their shot on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

It was an unprecedented fall for Sanders who, before the draft kicked off, was talked about as a potential first-round pick. There were many experts who tossed out the idea that Sanders could go as high as third overall to falling out of the first round.

However, I don't think anybody would have seen this coming. As Day 2 passed, Sanders was left without an NFL home with Rounds 2 and 3 concluding.

And then, at pick no. 144 overall, the Browns took him. After what had to be an emotional and unexpected couple of days for Sanders, the new Cleveland quarterback took to his social media account to react with three simple words.

Thank you GOD — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) April 26, 2025

He could have shown frustration. He could have lashed out. He could have whined. He could have gone a hundred other directions, but instead, he chose to react with gratitude.

Shedeur Sanders' draft slide could be a blessing in disguise for he and the Browns

Going into the draft, many questioned whether or not Sanders' persona would be a detriment and, after all was said and done, it appears to have gone that route. The way his attitude comes across, whether it be cocky or confident, the media show he comes with, and all the rest was enough to keep teams away for a good while.

Now, after being humbled in such a dramatic way, Sanders will get an opportunity to change the narrative. He isn't coming into a quarterback room as the number one guy. He's not even coming in as the number two guy.

Let's be real, here: he isn't even coming in as the number one rookie in the room. That title currently belongs to Dillon Gabriel by way of draft investment.

But, if Sanders comes in with a good head on his shoulders and takes the high road, puts his work in and eventually earns the job, the Browns could finally be onto something. They might be able to put the Watson mistake in the rear view and, just maybe, they'll have a real franchise quarterback.

That's a lot to bank on, but we're aiming high, here. After all, we're talking about a fifth-round pick. What's the worst that could happen?

Don't answer that.