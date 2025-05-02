Shedeur Sanders wasn’t the only Browns rookie hit by shockingly cruel prank call

Shedeur Sanders was the story of the 2025 NFL Draft, for better or for worse. The new Cleveland Browns quarterback had to wait much longer than he thought before being drafted.

And, in the process, Sanders was the victim of a gross prank phone call on Day 2. Still, he handled it with class.

Sanders wasn't the only Browns rookie to get hit with a prank call, though, and the other was by far worse.

Before Mason Graham was selected by the Browns, he was on the receiving end of a prank phone call made by a kid (who, of course, filmed the entire stunt like a complete genius). What transpired over the next 15 seconds was nothing short of cruel and uncalled for.

Mason Graham was also victim of a nasty draft night prank call

After Graham picked up and said hello, the kid said:

"You want to be a Brown, buddy?"

Graham replied, "Yes sir," to which the kid responded:

"Alright, bring your a**. Dumb f***. No chance bro. Sh**y f***ing clown."

It's one thing to make a prank call. it's another thing to make that prank call on the most important night of someone's life, to that point.

It's then taken to a completely different level when someone stoops so low to use such cowardly language in said prank.

What didn't get talked about enough, though, was the fact that Graham's phone was getting called nonstop according to his father, Allen Graham. After one prank call was filmed and posted to TikTok, Graham's number was out there for everyone to see.

Shedeur's prank call, meanwhile, was traced back to the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Jax. Since the incident, there has been plenty of fallout for the Falcons and Jax has issued an apology to the new Browns quarterback.

Unfortunately for Graham, he has yet to receive an apology. I suppose, when you're a kid and make a mistake like that, the overwhelming consequences might be too rich to stand up and do the right thing.

For Graham, though, it's one heck of a way to kick off his pro career. Needless to say, I would venture to guess the rookie has since switched to a brand-new phone number.