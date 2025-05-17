Super Bowl-winning executive makes bold prediction about Shedeur Sanders’ career

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked-about athletes in recent years, and things went to another level when he slid to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the draft. Since then, everyone has been weighing in on why they think he went later than expected, and what they expect of him now that he’s in the NFL with Cleveland.

Recently, former NFL executive Scot McCloughan joined the Pacman Jones Show to share his thoughts on the young quarterback. McCloughan expressed that he had a first-round grade on Sanders, and argued that when it’s all said and done, Sanders will clearly be considered the best quarterback in the 2025 Draft class.

Scot McCloughan says Shedeur Sanders will be the best quarterback in the 2025 Draft

McCloughan started his career in the NFL as a scout in 1994 and eventually became a general manager and top executive for multiple franchises until his final season in 2016. During his time as an exec, he won two Super Bowls and appeared in others. He also played a big role in the Seattle Seahawks drafting Russell Wilson, so people value what he has to say about quarterbacks.

That’s why his opinion on Sanders is such a strong endorsement. In addition to watching the quarterback’s film, McCloughan had the opportunity to watch Sanders play at Colorado from the team’s sideline, and that experience is why he’s confident the QB will thrive in the league. The former general manager detailed how Sanders ran the show on the sideline, commanding the respect and focus of all of his teammates, even getting on Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

According to McCloughan, Hunter and the rest of the team listened and followed Sanders’ lead, showing the kind of leadership he has. That’s why McCloughan says “he has the demeanor to be an NFL football player,” and why he’s confident he’ll be the best quarterback out of the draft. The Cleveland Browns certainly hope that’s the case, because they’ve been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback for decades. What a story it would be if it’s a guy they stumbled into in the fifth round because of an unfathomable draft slide.

READ MORE