Surprising Browns rookie becoming hard to ignore at training camp

The Cleveland Browns have been getting a lot of national attention since the start of training camp, solely because of the team’s crowded quarterback battle. However, the Browns have plenty of more storylines besides who will be under center in Week 1. The team has a ton of players trying to carve out roles for themselves, and during the first week of camp, several players got off to a great start.

One of those players is someone not many people saw coming. Undrafted rookie receiver Luke Floriea has quickly made a name for himself in the first few practices, and he’s well on his way to securing a roster spot. With all eyes on the quarterbacks, tracking every completion each one makes, Floriea was a name often on the receiving end of throws.

Building a rapport with his fellow rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, he has caught his fair share of passes from both, but he has also pulled in some catches from the veteran QBs. Now, as the team starts the second week of camp, putting on the pads, Floriea will need to keep making plays to keep his name buzzing.

Mentor native and former Kent State Golden Flash WR Luke Floriea continues to have a presence in the first two days of #Browns training camp. pic.twitter.com/fMUCKtyoum — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 24, 2025

Luke Floriea has created a buzz in Browns training camp

The rookie is a local product, coming from Mentor, Ohio. He also attended college at Kent State, where he played 48 games in five years, catching 100 passes for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 23 yards and an additional touchdown. The shifty receiver was also a returner for Kent State.

While he was undrafted, it didn’t take long for him to create a buzz with the Browns. Back in the spring, Floriea went viral for an impressive back shoulder touchdown he caught on a throw from Shedeur Sanders. That moment proved to just be a building block, as he has been a consistent contributor in training camp.

Of course, the work is far from done, but Floriea is off to a great start. The preseason will be a big opportunity for him to continue to prove himself, and he’s also in a wide receiver room with just one established wideout. An impressive camp and preseason could launch him into the regular season rotation.

