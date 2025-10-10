The Browns might have found a defensive star in Maliek Collins

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

Impact on Teammates

Of course, Collins isn’t alone. Garrett, the perennial All‑Pro, is on pace for another double‑digit sack season and rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger leads the team in tackles. Edges Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright are grading out well and playing solid, and Graham has shown why he was drafted fifth overall.

Collins has played a huge role in their play, as he's shifted the offensive line's attention to him, allowing others to have one-on-one matchups or even open up some free plays. In previous seasons, teams could double Garrett and live with the results. If you try that now, Collins and Graham collapse the pocket from the inside, and you’re still facing third‑and‑long.

Another underrated benefit of Collins’ arrival is what it has done for the locker room. In years past, the Browns had talented players but lacked leaders who could steady the ship when adversity hit. Collins has been a calming presence, especially on a unit with several rookies. He’s known for long film sessions and being the first one at practice. That example is critical of a defense that plays with a swagger but has to compensate for an anemic offense.

Still, the group isn’t perfect. There have been lapses in tackling and some big plays allowed in the run game. Schwartz has been mixing personnel to keep players fresh, and at times that has led to communication breakdowns. Opponents have started using screens and misdirection to slow down the pass rush. There’s also the question of sustainability. Can a defense continue to play at this level if the offense remains stuck in low gear? History suggests they need at least a complementary offense to avoid wearing down by December.