Trade deadline handbook: six Browns veterans who could be on the move by Tuesday's deadline

Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 | Kathryn Riley/GettyImages

Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio, 34, is in the midst of his 12th season with the Cleveland Browns, an organization that added him in the second round back in 2014. The mauling offensive guard has been a bright spot on a usually stout offensive line, making it to seven straight Pro Bowls. Going into Sunday's contests, Bitonio hadn't lost a step, as Pro Football Focus ranked him 13th out of 82 qualifying guards.

For Cleveland, his age and his contract situation (an expiring contract at the conclusion of this season) make him a viable trade candidate at this point in time. While plenty of teams can use offensive line help, there are three that stand out above the rest.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have been one of 2025's surprise teams. Coming off a 4-13 season in 2024, few expected them to be in position to be buyers at the deadline with a solid 6-2 record. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye has impressed under Mike Vrabel's coaching staff and has been on a particular tear over the last five weeks.

To keep the good times rolling in New England, perhaps Vrabel will shore up the biggest weakness on the offensive line - left guard - with a player he got to know well when he was working with Cleveland's offensive line in 2024. Jared Wilson, the current starter, presently ranks 64th out of 82 guards, courtesy of PFF.

San Francisco 49ers

By now, NFL fans have come to realize that each season is a war of attrition. No team is spared from the injury bug, but the 49ers appear to have been particularly ravaged this season. Kyle Shanahan worked closely with Bitonio many moons ago when he was the offensive coordinator in Cleveland back in 2014.

Currently, the 49ers have been going with seventh-round rookie Connor Colby at left guard, a position in which he is graded 66th out of 82. As the 49ers continue to win despite injuries, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them supplement a hurting roster at the deadline.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have been one of the league's most enthralling teams to watch this season, their 7-2 record leading the always-difficult AFC West division. It is difficult to find very many weaknesses on the roster, although one can be found opposite Quinn Meinerz on their offensive line. Alex Palczewski is ranked 55th out of 82 guards.

Plugging in Bitonio could be an extra jolt that powers this team into the playoffs and beyond in 2025. This addition could also help the Broncos get off to faster starts, one of the few areas they've been less than stellar in this season.