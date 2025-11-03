Trade deadline handbook: six Browns veterans who could be on the move by Tuesday's deadline

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Maliek Collins

Maliek Collins, 30, is in his first year with the Cleveland Browns. Under the tutelage of Jim Schwartz, he is in the midst of a career renaissance, notching 3.5 sacks and 20 pressures so far this season in addition to elite run defense. Pro Football Focus grades him as the fourth-best interior defensive lineman out of 126 qualifiers.

A free agent addition this season, Collins was signed to a modest two-year contract worth $20 million. At his current level of play, that is a huge bargain. The Browns could benefit from his high value and move him to a team in desperate need of D-Line help for their playoff push.

Baltimore Ravens

The Browns have opened themselves up to the possibility of intra-divisional trades with the Joe Flacco deal, and this trade would make sense for both teams. While the Ravens would be getting better in the interim, it wouldn't hurt the Browns all that much, as Collins is already 30 years old.

The Ravens have a desperate need for defensive line help after losing Nnamdi Madubuike for the season, and could be willing to pay a solid price for a formidable replacement. Currently, they have Brent Urban playing a lion's share of snaps for which he's been graded 101st out of 126 qualifiers. As the team looks to continue their turnaround, this deal would make sense.

Dallas Cowboys

By now, everyone knows how abysmal the Dallas Cowboys' defense is. The Matt Eberflus-led unit currently ranks 31st in points allowed, as the Micah Parsons trade continues to haunt this tormented unit. Enter the all-too-familiar Collins.

Maliek Collins was drafted by the Cowboys back in 2016, and spent the next four seasons there before departing for the Houston Texans. Jerry Jones is obviously familiar with a player who he drafted, and Eberflus was also on staff in Dallas back when Collins was brought to town. If the Cowboys have any intentions of actually fixing their defense, the Browns could benefit from their desperation.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills continue to be one of the AFC's best; they just can't seem to get over that Super Bowl hump. Making that goal harder in 2025 is the recent injury suffered by standout defensive lineman Ed Oliver. While there is some optimism that Oliver could return, the Bills could use some help to catch New England in the AFC East standings.

Adding Maliek Collins as a consistent force on their defensive front would do wonders for a defense that has been good so far this season (ninth in the NFL in points allowed), but suffered a big blow with the loss of Oliver. Collins would help weather the storm until and if, Oliver is able to return.