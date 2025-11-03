Trade deadline handbook: six Browns veterans who could be on the move by Tuesday's deadline

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy, 26, is a little different from his counterparts on this list because he is not an old player by any stretch. He's simply a veteran player who, due to entering the NFL so young, is only 26 despite being in his sixth NFL season. He still won't turn 27 until next April. These would be selling points on a player who has been a bit underwhelming after a breakout 2024 campaign that saw him set career highs in most categories.

The difficult reality with Jeudy is that he's not a star player, and the upcoming 2026 cap crunch will be made tougher by his $10.3 million cap hit. The uneven quarterback situation in Cleveland has also seemed to affect Jeudy's performance - he is ranked the 70th out of 71 wide receivers by Pro Football Focus. That's why it makes the most sense to recoup some draft capital and send him to another team.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers - another division rival - I know, I know. Similar to the Baltimore example, though, this move would make a lot of sense for both teams. The Steelers seem to be all-in on Aaron Rodgers, and they don't have much choice as the 41-year-old nears the end of his rope. They have a desperate need at wide receiver, something amplified each time Rodgers' menacing glare toward one of his teammates is captured on TV cameras.

The trade makes sense from another angle, too. Zach Azzani, the Steelers' WR coach, got to know Jeudy plenty well when he coached the receivers for the Denver Broncos in 2020 and 2021. That connection could theoretically allow Jeudy to acclimate faster, something that would surely appeal to Pittsburgh. Last year, the Steelers made the "all-in" move of acquiring Mike Williams, a trade that they'd likely take back if they could after his modest production in Pittsburgh.

Buffalo Bills

Much of the reasoning for the Bills being in play for Maliek Collins can be said about Jerry Jeudy. Last season, the Bills came calling for Amari Cooper, and the Browns were all too happy to take a third-round draft pick off their hands for the former Alabama star. His contributions in Buffalo were minor, and it would be on the Browns to convince them that this time would be different.

The Bills' offense lacks a true receiver who can separate. When Jameis Winston was at the helm for the Browns, Jeudy proved he could get open for a QB who could get him the rock. The same would be true in Buffalo, where there isn't a spot on the field Josh Allen can't get the ball to. The trade would also make more sense for the Bills because they'd get a lot more usage out of Jeudy, who is under contract through the 2027 season.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been another surprising team this season. Sitting at 5-4 through nine weeks would surprise many people, Panthers fans included. The key to keeping things going would be the addition of another pass catcher for third-year quarterback Bryce Young. While Young and Jeudy never played together at Bama, they presumably crossed paths in Young's recruitment process.

Tetairoa McMillan has been a gem for the Panthers so far this season, but their other receivers leave something to be desired. In recent weeks, the defense has shown that it may be playoff-caliber. The Panthers' front office could decide that an injection of talent on offense could make them a more complete team. Jerry Jeudy would fit in well, particularly with what they already have on hand in Carolina.