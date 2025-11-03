Trade deadline handbook: six Browns veterans who could be on the move by Tuesday's deadline

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

Ethan Pocic

Ethan Pocic, 30, would be another viable trade candidate come deadline day. While it does seem like adding a new "quarterback of the O-Line" in the middle of the season would be a difficult thing to pull off, Pocic has done enough in his career to indicate he'd be up for the challenge. Pocic is a nine-year NFL veteran who has started more than 90 games.

At 30 years old, it appears he'd be best suited to help a franchise with a lagging offensive line, rather than a youthful team in the midst of a rebuild. Pocic's departure would also allow the Browns to see what they have in former Buckeye Luke Wypler, who has been largely relegated to the bench thus far in his career. So far this season, PFF ranks Pocic 23rd out of 33 qualifiers.

Los Angeles Chargers

The team that could most desperately use Ethan Pocic would appear to be the Chargers. Their current starter, Bradley Bozeman, is ranked 33rd out of 33 centers by Pro Football Focus. Going into Week 9, Justin Herbert had been the fourth most sacked quarterback in the NFL.

If the Chargers have any hopes of winning a game in the postseason - a feat they have not accomplished in Justin Herbert's career - they ought to protect him. There was a particularly comical lowlight where Bozeman could be heard identifying a defender, only for Herbert to scream "NO!," before he was promptly sacked. This should be a no-brainer for Los Angeles.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings revamped their offensive line going into the 2025 season, signing Will Fries to a massive contract and picking Donovan Jackson in the first round of the draft. They already featured standouts at each tackle spot, but it's the center spot that might need a little help.

Blake Brandel has manned that spot, and PFF has ranked him 31st out of 33 centers. J.J. McCarthy's season has been up and down so far, but he's coming off a big win against the Lions on Sunday. If the Vikings are serious about trying to make a run this year in an extremely tough division, shoring up the offensive line will have the benefit of aiding the run game and pass game.

Houston Texans

The Texans have had a curious season thus far, as C.J. Stroud has been under siege early and often in most of their games. Things just feel off with the team that appeared to be on the cusp of entering their window in 2025. The trade of Laremy Tunsil didn't make much sense when it happened, and it makes less sense now. Nonetheless, it happened.

If the Texans want to save the season and at least attempt to catch the Colts in the AFC South standings, they need to improve in a hurry. The fastest way to the bottom is to get your quarterback injured, the current starter for the Texans, Jake Andrews' ranking (28/33) leaves a lot to be desired. While more than Ethan Pocic will be needed to improve Houston's fortunes, it would be a great start to help Stroud feel comfortable again in the pocket.