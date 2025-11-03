Trade deadline handbook: six Browns veterans who could be on the move by Tuesday's deadline

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Wyatt Teller

Wyatt Teller, 30, is the final trade candidate that we'll focus on in this piece. Teller joined the Browns via trade back in 2019, and what transpired is one of the best moves in Browns history. The change of scenery did wonders for Teller, who went on to make three Pro Bowls for the Browns. He has always been a more-than-solid counterpart to Joel Bitonio, and so far this season, PFF ranks him 32nd out of 82 guards.

Teller is also similar to Bitonio and Pocic in that he is not under contract beyond this season. If, as with most players, his best years are behind him as he passes the big "thirty" milestone, it would be best for the Browns to receive draft pick compensation that will become a player who can help in the future - while Teller gets to go to a team where he can experience team success now and in the near future.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered through a litany of injuries across their offensive line. Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch were both lost for the year, and the depth pieces that have replaced them have struggled to stay healthy as well. The Buccaneers would benefit greatly from adding someone like Wyatt Teller to their lineup.

Current starter Luke Haggard is not only battling injury, but he has struggled when he has played - to the tune of 61st out of 82 ranking by PFF. The Buccaneers had been rolling up until two weeks ago, when a difficult game against the Lions may have made them reconsider the present construction of the roster being the final one for 2025.

Seattle Seahawks

If Sunday night's thorough demolition of the Washington Commanders was any indication, the Seahawks are for real. One of the surprises of the season is just how dominant the Seahawks have looked thus far. A rare weak spot on their team is at the right guard spot.

Seattle has done an admirable job rebuilding their offensive line into a formidable unit. What has been a weak spot for seemingly a decade has turned into a source of pride and strength. Teller would only improve a unit that has already proven strong. Anthony Bradford, the team's current right guard, is ranked 75th out of 82 guards. They seem to be fine either way, but adding Teller would indicate this team is going for it this year.

Baltimore Ravens

Finally, a team that could really use a quality right guard is the Baltimore Ravens. By now, everyone knows that the Ravens are one of the most run-heavy teams in the league. That starts up front, and while the Ravens frequently have one of the best lines in the NFL, it doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement, especially for a team that has no interest in wasting a year of Lamar Jackson's prime.

The mammoth of a human who mans the right guard spot for the Ravens, Daniel Faalele, has struggled a bit in the analysis of PFF (48th out of 82 guards). Wyatt Teller would help this team sharpen their rush attack as they attempt to dig themselves out of a 1-5 hole. Add in the fact that offensive coordinator Todd Monken worked closely with Teller when he held the same position in Cleveland, and you might find him pounding the table for one of these old linemen.

More Browns news and analysis