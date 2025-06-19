Training camp could get chaotic fast if the Browns don't settle this first

It’s no secret that all eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns when they report for training camp in July. Despite being one of the worst teams in the league last season, everyone in the football world is interested to see what will happen with the team’s quarterback competition. With four guys that could realistically start Week 1, training camp and the preseason will be massive for the Browns.

While the drama of a quarterback competition is exciting for fans and media members, it’s not necessarily all that good for teams. While competition does push people to be better, a quarterback competition typically means odd reps in training camp, and that can lead to a lot of chaos for the team. That’s why it would benefit the Browns to determine a starting quarterback as quickly as possible.

Browns will benefit from choosing a starting quarterback early in camp

Of course, if the team is having a fair battle, it will take time to play out, but Cleveland shouldn’t want it to take too long. Training camp is about getting prepared for the season, and it’s hard to do that if the focus everyday is determining the best quarterback. Additionally, the QB position is all about rhythm, timing, and cohesiveness with the starting unit. It takes time for all of those things to be built, and that’d be hard to do if four different quarterbacks are rotating No. 1 reps.

With camp starting five weeks before the first game week, it would be ideal for the competition to play out and be decided no later than after the second preseason game on August 16. That would give Cleveland a fair look at all the quarterbacks, and also three whole weeks to start preparing for the regular season with an established QB1.

