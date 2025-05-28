What should Browns fans expect from Harold Fannin Jr. in year one?

Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Rookie Tight End History

Tight end isn’t an easy position to break into as a rookie. It requires blocking like a lineman and route-running like a wideout, so most guys take time. Since 2020, 40 tight ends have been drafted between Rounds 2-4. Whether due to injuries or coaching decisions, only 21 of them played at least 15 games in their rookie seasons. Here are the averages of those 21 players:

16.2 games

27.3 receptions

273.3 yards

2.29 touchdowns

While there are definitely examples of rookies producing at a high level, such as Sam LaPorta and Pat Freiermuth, the average stat line of a rookie tight end is not usually eye-catching.

The transition from college to the NFL for tight ends is difficult because they have to wear multiple hats. They’re expected to block edge rushers, read complex coverages, and adjust routes on the fly. The learning curve is one of the steepest of any offensive position, which is why coaching stability, scheme fit, and opportunity matter more than draft status. In Cleveland, Fannin can check all three boxes.