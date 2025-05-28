Dawg Pound Daily
What should Browns fans expect from Harold Fannin Jr. in year one?

Is the former MAC star set to surprise people in his first season?
ByMark Sipos|
David Njoku
Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

Playing Time for Cleveland Tight Ends

When Stefanski arrived in 2020, he leaned hard on multi-tight end sets. That year, Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant logged over 55% of the team’s offensive snaps, while Njoku was at 38.5%. As the years went on, along with the trade for Deshaun Watson, the offense started to spread out more with fewer heavy sets and fewer tight ends on the field.

Here's a look at the playing time for the top three tight ends for Kevin Stefanski's offense:

Year

Name

Games Played

Snaps

Snap %

2020

Austin Hooper

13

684

64.2%

2020

Harrison Bryant

15

591

55.5%

2020

David Njoku

13

410

38.5%

2021

Austin Hooper

16

717

64.8%

2021

David Njoku

16

670

60.5%

2021

Harrison Bryant

16

402

36.3%

2022

David Njoku

14

817

69.6%

2022

Harrison Bryant

17

564

48%

2022

Pharaoh Brown

13

202

17.2%

2023

David Njoku

16

970

78.2%

2023

Harrison Bryant

17

406

32.7%

2023

Jordan Akins

17

231

18.6%

2024

David Njoku

11

589

49.9%

2024

Jordan Akins

17

456

38.6%

2024

Blake Whiteheart

11

207

17.5%

While Njoku’s snap share steadily increased over that same span, the TE2 and TE3 roles began to split or shrink. Bryant had the most inconsistent amount of snaps as he filled in for others due to injuries throughout his time with Cleveland. Akins and Whiteheart were used more selectively, often for red zone packages, rotational run blockers, or filling in for the injured Njoku.

With Stefanski expected to be going back to what we saw earlier in his Cleveland career, expect to see more tight ends on the field this season. Since Fannin seems to be the clear-cut TE2, something like a 50% snap share is very much on the table, especially if he earns trust in the blocking department.

