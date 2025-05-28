What should Browns fans expect from Harold Fannin Jr. in year one?

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

Playing Time for Cleveland Tight Ends

When Stefanski arrived in 2020, he leaned hard on multi-tight end sets. That year, Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant logged over 55% of the team’s offensive snaps, while Njoku was at 38.5%. As the years went on, along with the trade for Deshaun Watson, the offense started to spread out more with fewer heavy sets and fewer tight ends on the field.

Here's a look at the playing time for the top three tight ends for Kevin Stefanski's offense:

Year Name Games Played Snaps Snap % 2020 Austin Hooper 13 684 64.2% 2020 Harrison Bryant 15 591 55.5% 2020 David Njoku 13 410 38.5% 2021 Austin Hooper 16 717 64.8% 2021 David Njoku 16 670 60.5% 2021 Harrison Bryant 16 402 36.3% 2022 David Njoku 14 817 69.6% 2022 Harrison Bryant 17 564 48% 2022 Pharaoh Brown 13 202 17.2% 2023 David Njoku 16 970 78.2% 2023 Harrison Bryant 17 406 32.7% 2023 Jordan Akins 17 231 18.6% 2024 David Njoku 11 589 49.9% 2024 Jordan Akins 17 456 38.6% 2024 Blake Whiteheart 11 207 17.5%

While Njoku’s snap share steadily increased over that same span, the TE2 and TE3 roles began to split or shrink. Bryant had the most inconsistent amount of snaps as he filled in for others due to injuries throughout his time with Cleveland. Akins and Whiteheart were used more selectively, often for red zone packages, rotational run blockers, or filling in for the injured Njoku.

With Stefanski expected to be going back to what we saw earlier in his Cleveland career, expect to see more tight ends on the field this season. Since Fannin seems to be the clear-cut TE2, something like a 50% snap share is very much on the table, especially if he earns trust in the blocking department.