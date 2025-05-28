What should Browns fans expect from Harold Fannin Jr. in year one?

Playing Time for Cleveland Tight Ends
When Stefanski arrived in 2020, he leaned hard on multi-tight end sets. That year, Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant logged over 55% of the team’s offensive snaps, while Njoku was at 38.5%. As the years went on, along with the trade for Deshaun Watson, the offense started to spread out more with fewer heavy sets and fewer tight ends on the field.
Here's a look at the playing time for the top three tight ends for Kevin Stefanski's offense:
Year
Name
Games Played
Snaps
Snap %
2020
Austin Hooper
13
684
64.2%
2020
Harrison Bryant
15
591
55.5%
2020
David Njoku
13
410
38.5%
2021
Austin Hooper
16
717
64.8%
2021
David Njoku
16
670
60.5%
2021
Harrison Bryant
16
402
36.3%
2022
David Njoku
14
817
69.6%
2022
Harrison Bryant
17
564
48%
2022
Pharaoh Brown
13
202
17.2%
2023
David Njoku
16
970
78.2%
2023
Harrison Bryant
17
406
32.7%
2023
Jordan Akins
17
231
18.6%
2024
David Njoku
11
589
49.9%
2024
Jordan Akins
17
456
38.6%
2024
Blake Whiteheart
11
207
17.5%
While Njoku’s snap share steadily increased over that same span, the TE2 and TE3 roles began to split or shrink. Bryant had the most inconsistent amount of snaps as he filled in for others due to injuries throughout his time with Cleveland. Akins and Whiteheart were used more selectively, often for red zone packages, rotational run blockers, or filling in for the injured Njoku.
With Stefanski expected to be going back to what we saw earlier in his Cleveland career, expect to see more tight ends on the field this season. Since Fannin seems to be the clear-cut TE2, something like a 50% snap share is very much on the table, especially if he earns trust in the blocking department.