What should Browns fans expect from Harold Fannin Jr. in year one?

Stefanski's Personnel Usage

Before we dive into the numbers, let’s quickly define what each personnel grouping means:

11 Personnel = 1 running back, 1 tight end, 3 wide receivers

12 Personnel = 1 running back, 2 tight ends, 2 wide receivers

13 Personnel = 1 running back, 3 tight ends, 1 wide receiver

These groupings are a simple way to label the offensive alignment on any given play. The more tight ends in the formation, the more likely the offense is leaning toward run-heavy or play-action looks. Here's how Stefanski's formations have shifted over the last five seasons:

Year 11 Personnel 12 Personnel 13 Personnel 2020 41% 28% 14% 2021 44% 26% 17% 2022 61% 22% 6% 2023 68% 15% 5% 2024 74% 18% 2%

There are many factors as to why there has been such a sharp decline in tight end usage over the last five seasons. Between injuries, the departures of Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant, and the trade for Deshaun Watson, the shift in offensive philosophy makes a ton of sense.

But even with the recent drop in multiple tight end sets, there’s a real chance we see a decent-sized uptick in 2025 with Stefanski going back to his offensive roots. If the Browns land back in the 21–24% range for 12 personnel and hit 4–6% in 13 personnel, Fannin should be on the field quite a bit.

Compared to the rest of the league, Stefanski was top 10 in 12 and 13 personnel usage in his first two seasons. If the offense regains some of its early identity, focused on play-action, zone run looks, and mismatches, then having two tight ends on the field together that can cause problems makes sense. Fannin’s flexibility helps here.

He can catch and move, which allows Stefanski to disguise looks and keep defenses guessing. If the Browns want to keep defenses honest and give their quarterback easier reads, leaning into 12 personnel with a versatile TE2 is a nice option to have.



