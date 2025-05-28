What should Browns fans expect from Harold Fannin Jr. in year one?

Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

What to Expect from Fannin in 2025

Unless the Browns decide to add a veteran presence to the room, the TE2 job is Fannin's to lose. Now that the Browns should have at least passable quarterback play, in addition to Stefanski going with heavier sets, Fannin has a chance to make an impact sooner rather than later. Based on the data that was shown, Fannin's 2025 should look something like this:

25–30 catches

250–325 yards

2–3 touchdowns

Around 500 offensive snaps

For context, those numbers would put him in similar company as recent rookie tight ends like Cole Kmet, Trey McBride, or Jake Ferguson. If Njoku were to miss some time with injuries, Fannin may end up closer to having an impact like Tucker Kraft and Isaiah Likley had during their rookie seasons.

Either way, it’s clear that Fannin not only has the chance to make an impact early, but early and often. The opportunity and scheme fit is clearly there, and the offense is built for a TE2 to matter again. Don’t be surprised if Harold Fannin Jr. ends up being the next breakout rookie to make some noise in Cleveland.

