Where each browns quarterback would fit best if traded

The Browns have a strange quarterback room. While the Deshaun Watson nightmare may be over soon, Cleveland is replacing him with four very... different options: a 40-year-old veteran, a former first-rounder project, and two intriguing rookies. By “intriguing,” we mean mid-round swings. A third-rounder that most considered a reach, and a fifth-rounder who slid for obvious reasons. It’s not a stable setup, but it is a fascinating one.

No one here is worth beating the door down for, but other teams will come calling. Quarterback need never go away in the NFL. Whether it's a playoff hopeful needing insurance or a rebuilding team looking for a spark, someone is always in the market. The Browns, oddly enough, have something for everyone.

If the Browns were to trade one of their quarterbacks, where would he fit best?