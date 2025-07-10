Dawg Pound Daily
FanSided

Where each browns quarterback would fit best if traded

The Browns are most likely to move on from one of their four quarterbacks. Where do each of them fit best?
ByMark Sipos|
Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp
Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp | Jason Miller/GettyImages
1 of 6

The Browns have a strange quarterback room. While the Deshaun Watson nightmare may be over soon, Cleveland is replacing him with four very... different options: a 40-year-old veteran, a former first-rounder project, and two intriguing rookies. By “intriguing,” we mean mid-round swings. A third-rounder that most considered a reach, and a fifth-rounder who slid for obvious reasons. It’s not a stable setup, but it is a fascinating one.

No one here is worth beating the door down for, but other teams will come calling. Quarterback need never go away in the NFL. Whether it's a playoff hopeful needing insurance or a rebuilding team looking for a spark, someone is always in the market. The Browns, oddly enough, have something for everyone.

If the Browns were to trade one of their quarterbacks, where would he fit best?

Home/Browns News