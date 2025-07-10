Where each browns quarterback would fit best if traded

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Kenny Pickett – The Bridge with Upside

It didn’t work out in Pittsburgh, but Pickett’s story isn’t done yet. He spent last season backing up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, where he earned a ring as part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning squad. Now 27, he’s got 25 career starts under his belt, plus the added perspective of being in a winning locker room.

Pickett went 14-10 as a starter with the Steelers, throwing for over 4,400 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for another five. The passing numbers never popped, but he protected the football (13 career interceptions), showed some clutch traits early on, and brings more mobility than people give him credit for. He’s not a franchise savior, but he’s a capable bridge who can keep an offense steady and handle himself in tough environments.

Best Trade Fits:

1. Denver Broncos

Bo Nix is the long-term plan, but the backup situation is flimsy. Jarrett Stidham has been serviceable, but Pickett would be a clear upgrade as a more experienced and stable second option. Sean Payton values quarterbacks who protect the football and execute the system, and Pickett fits that mold. If Nix misses time, Pickett gives Denver a better shot at staying competitive without throwing away the season.

2. New Orleans Saints

The Saints have two developmental quarterbacks in Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler, but neither brings much experience. Pickett would walk in as the most seasoned quarterback on the roster, and he wouldn't threaten their long-term plans. He could help guide the offense, take some hits during a rebuild, and still leave the door open for a full youth movement in 2026.