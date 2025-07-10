Where each browns quarterback would fit best if traded

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Shedeur Sanders – The Developmental Wild Card

Shedeur Sanders wasn’t a high pick, falling to the fifth round in April after a pre-draft process that rubbed a lot of teams the wrong way. Reports surfaced that he wasn’t as prepared as other quarterbacks during interviews and came off as smug or overly confident. Whether that was perception or reality, it clearly hurt his stock.

Still, Sanders has traits worth betting on. He threw for over 6,800 yards and 56 touchdowns in two years at Colorado, showing off clean mechanics, sharp accuracy, and real toughness behind a porous offensive line. The arm strength is good enough, and he plays with poise and rhythm. He just needs time, structure, and the right setting.

Sanders isn’t someone you trade for to play right away. He’s a long-term project with upside, and his development will depend heavily on situation and coaching.

Best Trade Fits:

1. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is still capable, but the Rams don’t have a clear succession plan. Sanders could sit behind him, learn the nuances of Sean McVay’s system, and grow into a potential starter down the line. His timing-based game and quick release would fit the scheme, and there’d be no pressure to play early.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is locked in as the starter, and Mitchell Trubisky is back as the veteran backup. But behind them, there’s room for a developmental quarterback. Sanders would be a low-risk, high-upside addition who could sit behind Allen, learn in a structured offense, and grow without pressure. Buffalo’s staff could work on refining his timing and decision-making while giving him a stable environment to develop in the background.