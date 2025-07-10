Where each browns quarterback would fit best if traded

Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Dillon Gabriel – The Dual-Threat Backup

Gabriel wasn’t viewed as a top-tier quarterback prospect, but his college résumé is hard to ignore. He threw for over 14,000 yards, ran for more than 1,000, and accounted for 125 total touchdowns across stops at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He’s undersized and still raw in some areas, but he’s accurate, athletic, and plays with real confidence. For a team looking to develop a long-term backup and spot starter, Gabriel makes a lot of sense.

He’s not ready to run an NFL offense today, but there’s a path for him to grow in the right environment. His mobility, clean mechanics, and deep-ball touch give him a solid foundation to build on if a coaching staff is patient.

Best Trade Fits:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield has the starting job locked down, but Kyle Trask has yet to prove himself as a viable NFL backup. Gabriel brings a similar style of play as Mayfield, with better mobility and more college production. He would be an upgrade as a developmental option who could grow into a long-term backup or more with the right coaching.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. is clearly the future, but the Kirk Cousins situation looms. If Atlanta finds a trade partner for Cousins’ contract, Gabriel would be a logical fit as a mobile backup behind Penix. Under Zac Robinson last season, the Falcons led the NFL in 11 personnel usage, and Gabriel’s skill set aligns with that structure. He’s comfortable operating from spread looks, can move the pocket, and would be a low-cost developmental option to grow behind the scenes.