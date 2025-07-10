Where each browns quarterback would fit best if traded

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Conclusion – The Browns Have Leverage

Cleveland’s quarterback room isn’t elite, but it’s surprisingly marketable. Joe Flacco brings experience and leadership. Kenny Pickett has starting reps and is still just 27. Shedeur Sanders is a long-term project with real arm talent. Dillon Gabriel is a proven college producer with mobility and upside. None of them are needle-movers on their own, but together, they offer flexibility.

The Browns don’t need to rush a trade. They can wait for camp injuries, preseason panic, or quarterback battles that fall apart. When that happens, and it always does, teams will come calling. Each of these quarterbacks fits a different need around the league, and Cleveland can afford to play it slow.

It may not be the best quarterback room in the league, but it might be the most tradable.

