Where the Browns Quarterback Battle Stands After Week One of Camp

Shedeur Sanders: Developmental Talent Turning Heads

Rounding out this quartet is Shedeur Sanders, arguably the most intriguing name of all. The son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shedeur was once touted as a potential top-five pick. But after an up-and-down final college season at Colorado, in addition to pre-draft drama, he fell to the fifth round of the draft (No. 144 overall), where Cleveland snagged him.

At just 23 years old, Sanders is brimming with raw talent and carries a bit of a spotlight thanks to his famous father. Initially, the assumption was that he’d be brought along slowly as a developmental project in a crowded room. Indeed, through spring practices, Sanders did not receive any snaps with the first-team offense in the sessions open to media, which Stefanski explained was because they were in install mode and not to read into it.

Fast forward to training camp, and Sanders is starting to make his presence felt. While he opened camp running the third-team offense, he’s shown steady improvement each day and taken advantage of every rep. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees praised Shedeur’s work ethic in learning the playbook and refining his command of the huddle.

“He’s worked his tail off,” Rees said in June, noting how the game has begun to slow down for Sanders as he grasps the system. That preparation paid dividends in live action: during a red-zone focused practice on July 26, Sanders lit up the field with three touchdown passes in team drills, including a beautiful deep strike that drew cheers from teammates. Even before Pickett’s injury, Sanders had started mixing in for a handful of second-team snaps as camp progressed.

Early on, Sanders did look like the odd man out in terms of the starting job, simply due to a lack of opportunities with the first team. But the door may be cracking open. Pickett’s hamstring issue pressed Sanders into a larger role for the time being. Coaches have begun giving him a few reps with higher units to see how he handles it. The big question is whether Sanders can do enough in August to secure a roster spot and perhaps the No. 2 job.

For Sanders to stick, he’ll need to keep impressing in preseason games and prove he’s not far behind Gabriel in development. The good news is the talent is evident: he’s got a strong arm, good size, and a poise that goes beyond his youth.

Even if he doesn’t win the starting gig, the Browns may decide Sanders has more long-term upside than carrying a 40-year-old backup. His performance in joint practices and exhibition action will be must-watch. By all accounts, Shedeur is embracing the challenge and absorbing everything in this competition.

The Early Edge? Bet on Flacco… for Now

If we’re making an educated guess right now, the safest bet is Joe Flacco starting Week 1. He’s healthy, familiar with the offense, and hasn’t missed a beat physically. That doesn’t mean he finishes the season as the starter, but with Kenny Pickett nursing a hamstring and the rookies still stacking reps, Flacco offers the most stability heading into September. If Pickett returns soon and flashes in preseason, that could change. But as of today, the veteran has the slight edge in a race that’s far from over.

For now, all four quarterbacks remain on the roster and in the fight. After a 3-14 disappointment last season, Cleveland is signaling that no one’s job is safe and the best player will play, pedigree aside. This high-stakes competition may seem a tad bit chaotic, yet it could unearth the resilient leader the franchise desperately needs.

Browns fans have been through decades of quarterback turmoil, but perhaps this unconventional contest will finally yield a winner. As of now, the only certainty is that every throw, every drive, every preseason snap will matter and be under a microscope.

Stay tuned, because this four-man battle royale is just getting started, and anything can happen in the weeks ahead.

