Who are the announcers and referees for Browns v. Steelers in Week 12?
The Cleveland Browns are back home to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 and for primetime Thursday night action. You can catch the game on Amazon Prime as they're the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football broadcasts for the NFL. Or, you can simply not catch the game because you care for your health. Totally up to you as a Browns fan.
However, if you did want to catch the contest, be prepared to see some pretty hard nosed defense from the Steelers against this Browns offense still working through its chemistry with Jameis Winston, and look to Myles Garrett and the rest of Cleveland's defensive line to try to get major pressure on Russell Wilson early on in an attempt to get some takeaways.
Pittsburgh is currently in first place atop the AFC North and have shown zero signs of slowing down. Despite changing quarterbacks earlier in the season and despite having a fairly quiet trade deadline, they're trucking through the division and through the conference. Cleveland, on the flip side, might be seeing some major changes if they lose this game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski, despite being handed a pretty bad roster, might be the scapegoat for yet another loss. And, general manager Andrew Berry seems destined for that same fate if the Browns lose this one.
So, let's dive into who will be calling this potentially pivotal Browns game in Week 12 for Prime, and who will be the lead referee for the contest.
Announcers for Browns v. Steelers
Play-by-play: Al Michaels
Color commentary: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline reporter: Kaylee Hartung
Al Michaels' familiar voice will be the play by play for Thursday night, and Kirk Herbstreit will be joining him in the booth. Herbstreit has been a mainstay alongside Michaels for Thursday Night Football broadcasts on Prime, and he's been a common analyst during college football gameday broadcasts on ESPN.
Kaylee Hartung will be supporting both Michaels and Herbstreit on the sideline, her usual spot for TNF on Prime.
Referee for Browns v. Steelers
Brad Allen will be the lead referee for the Browns v. Steelers game in Week 12. Allen is a 10 year veteran, and this will be the 10th game he calls this season. The home team has won a substantial 70 percent of the time that he's been referee, which might bode poorly for the Browns as they are on the road in this contest. He is calling 11.10 penalties per game so far in 2024 with an average of 77.80 penalty yards per game.