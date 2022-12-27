Cleveland Browns: Stock rises for Grant Delpit, plummets for John Johnson
By John Suchan
Cleveland Browns stock up: Nick Chubb, RB
Nick Chubb gained more than 90 yards in each of the last two games as he has closed in on one of the best seasons of his career. In the game against New Orleans, he finished with 24 carries for 91 yards.
With Cleveland now out of the playoff picture it will be interesting to see if the Browns play Chubb in the last two games of the season — or maybe even limit his touches. They may give their rookie back Jerome Ford a good look and rest Chubb.
Currently, Chubb has gained 1,344 yards and it’s only 151 yards from topping his best season in 2019 where he gained 1,494 yards.
Next year could be huge for Chubb because of where he may land historically on the Cleveland leading rushers rankings. He’s totaled 6,160 yards and if he can have another good season will likely move to second place, where once-great Leroy Kelly sits now with 7,274 yards. That would leave Jim Brown the only player ahead of Chubb all time in Browns’ history.
Cleveland Browns stock down: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
Donovan Peoples-Jones has had a really good season to this point but against New Orleans, he was nonexistent and dropped a potential game-tying touchdown pass. Unlike Njoku’s drop moments later, DPJ‘s was a much more difficult attempt while trying to grab the pass in the back corner of the end zone.
Overall, the game was one of his worst performances of the season having only caught one pass for two yards. Overall, DPJ has been solid with 58 catches for 785 yards.
But in a game where the Browns needed some big catches, DPJ dropped a very big opportunity. That brings up questions again as to whether or not he can be a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver across from Amari Cooper.