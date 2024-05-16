Game-by-game predictions following 2024 Cleveland Browns schedule release
By Randy Gurzi
It's finally here. The Cleveland Browns had another epic video release to unveil their 2024 schedule, which means we're that much closer to football coming back.
Cleveland made light of Lamar Jackson's bathroom usage and even brought us back to Big Ben crying on the sideline as they went through their opponents in 2024. Now, we take an early look with a game-by-game score prediction.
Week 1: Browns vs Cowboys, Sep. 8
The last time these two teams faced off, it was full of highlight-reel plays. Cleveland jumped out to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter but the Cowboys made it interesting when they scored 24 points in the final 15 minutes. It wasn’t enough as the Browns won in Dallas by a score of 49-38.
Playing in Cleveland should be different and both teams come in boasting impressive defensive units. Dallas was incredibly quiet in free agency but knocked the draft out of the park. They also could look wise for bringing back Ezekiel Elliott, who finished 2023 strong with the New England Patriots.
Cleveland should be able to get pressure on Dak Prescott throughout the day but they’re not going to be able to slow down Micah Parsons. Deshaun Watson also has a knack for ill-timed picks which plays into the hands of Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland. Dallas wins a nail-biter.
Final score: Cowboys 27, Browns 24
Week 2: Browns at Jaguars, Sept. 15
The Browns went to Jacksonville in Week 14 and knocked off the Jaguars, 31-27. It was just the second start for Joe Flacco and his first of four wins in a row. It also continued the free fall for the Jags who missed the playoffs despite a strong start.
In this rematch, Trevor Lawrence will be looking for some revenge but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to believe in this team. They'll be on a roller coaster again in 2024 and the Browns catch them on one of the lows and steal another close game.
Final Score: Browns 33, Jaguars 31
Week 3: Browns vs. Giants, Sep. 22
Daniel Jones struggled to win when he had Saquon Barkley doing the heavy lifting in 2023. Now, he has Devin Singletary. This won't be a recipe for success and the Browns make it look easy.
Final Score: Browns 27, Giants 9
Week 4: Browns at Raiders, Sept. 29
Gardner Minshew was under center for the Colts in 2023 when the Browns handed Indy a loss in an exciting shootout. That one came down to the final seconds but that’s not likely to be the case this time.
Minshew is now leading the Las Vegas Raiders who don’t boast a lot of talent outside of Davante Adams on offense. This appears to be one of those games where Myles Garrett will rack up a couple of sacks and the secondary will record multiple interceptions. This one should see the starters resting by the fourth quarter.
Final score: Browns 38, Raiders 17
December Record: 3-1
Overall Record: 3-1